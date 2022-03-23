169,960 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,897,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

