$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $55,236,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 764.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 165,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI remained flat at $$6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 762,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,745,955. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

