$2.50 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.59. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $269.23. 133,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.01.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

