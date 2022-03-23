$2.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.27. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 378.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $15.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,356. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

