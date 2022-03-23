$20.93 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will report $20.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.20 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $83.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.