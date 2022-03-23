234 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,779,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 85,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 130,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

