2,393 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

