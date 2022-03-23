265,073 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 265,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,949,000. CoStar Group comprises about 1.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 21,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

