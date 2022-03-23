$27.10 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to report sales of $27.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $28.40 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $113.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

