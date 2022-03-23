2,939 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BP from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

