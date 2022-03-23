3,000 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,478. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

