3,000 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

