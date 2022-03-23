$326.82 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) will post $326.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the highest is $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,469,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

