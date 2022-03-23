36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

KRKR stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.69. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Get 36Kr alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.