$4.43 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the highest is $4.79. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.04 to $21.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $389.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.32 and a 200 day moving average of $381.25.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

