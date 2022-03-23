$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to post $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.47 billion and the lowest is $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.19. 6,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $183.08 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.