$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 227,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 164,552 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

