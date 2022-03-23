400 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

