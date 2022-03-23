$429.54 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to report sales of $429.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.42 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

PAAS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 1,926,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.