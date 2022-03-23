$43.64 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) will report $43.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.75 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $201.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $205.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $232.38 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $246.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,563. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $856.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

