$444.02 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $444.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.08 million and the highest is $492.31 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.