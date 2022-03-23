$571.27 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to report $571.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.02 million and the highest is $583.83 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $453.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of TDOC opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $197.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

