$573.41 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to report sales of $573.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.31 million to $574.50 million. TTEC posted sales of $539.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,279. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 411,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.