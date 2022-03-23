$58.04 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report $58.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.17 million to $58.90 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $46.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $239.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $240.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $251.70 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $255.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

