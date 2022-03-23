$695.63 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will report $695.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.98 million to $718.27 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $749.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 1,514,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,532. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

