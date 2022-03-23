8,119 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 11,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

