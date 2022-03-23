$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to report $886.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.78 million to $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,235. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $91.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

