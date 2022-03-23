$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) to report $886.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.78 million to $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,235. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $91.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.