$89.38 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report $89.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the lowest is $89.15 million. Digi International posted sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $367.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Digi International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,591. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.48 million, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

