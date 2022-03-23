9,000 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

