926 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15.

