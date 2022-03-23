AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

AAR stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AAR by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AAR by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AAR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

