Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.