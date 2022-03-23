Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Gap Up to $232.92

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.92, but opened at $237.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $238.05, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

