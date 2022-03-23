Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 999,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.21 and had previously closed at $23.87.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 288.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

