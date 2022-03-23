AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACIU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,766. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 287,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 17,491.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

