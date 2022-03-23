AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of ACIU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,766. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.
AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
