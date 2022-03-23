Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $322.97. 2,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,926. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $264.37 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.