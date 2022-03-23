Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 27077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $495,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $117,128,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

