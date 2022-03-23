Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.83.

ADBE traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,211. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.93 and its 200-day moving average is $570.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

