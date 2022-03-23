Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.09.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.61.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.