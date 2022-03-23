AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.