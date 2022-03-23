Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as high as C$8.00. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 707,304 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.85.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

