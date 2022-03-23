AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 39 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $438.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.