AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 594,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

