AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $50,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 249,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.