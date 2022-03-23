AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $79,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $184.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $167.30 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

