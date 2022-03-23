AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $103,000 Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $313.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.78.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

