AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,169 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 674,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after buying an additional 335,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

