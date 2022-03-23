AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

