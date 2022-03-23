AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $11,955,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

