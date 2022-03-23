AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.08. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $154.53 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.